Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Boot Barn worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $154.55 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $162.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.32 and a 200 day moving average of $116.36.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

