Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.52 Million Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Southwest Gas worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $936,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $36,054,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 186,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,245,000 after purchasing an additional 34,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Southwest Gas by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,059,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,110,000 after purchasing an additional 207,798 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Southwest Gas news, CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $56,098.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $72.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

