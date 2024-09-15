Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Hexcel worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $576,556,000 after buying an additional 67,425 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,699,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,373,000 after acquiring an additional 181,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hexcel by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,353,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,857,000 after buying an additional 59,976 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hexcel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,318,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Hexcel by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,296,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,615,000 after purchasing an additional 76,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.54.

Shares of HXL opened at $60.84 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

