Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,794 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,036,000 after buying an additional 71,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,831,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,456,000 after purchasing an additional 103,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $20,791,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 421,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 327,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 181,587 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JHG. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:JHG opened at $36.20 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 492,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,418 and have sold 25,651 shares valued at $918,158. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.