Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 6,862 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $867.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price objective on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

