Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 14,079 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,079 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,782,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 341,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,647,000 after purchasing an additional 257,806 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGY has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.2 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $336.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

