Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 17,876 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,876 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $2,224,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $2,422,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 3,276,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,755,000 after buying an additional 125,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,016,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.71%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

