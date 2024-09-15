Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 21,498 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,498 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,854,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,825,000 after purchasing an additional 166,167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 59.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,086,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,985,000 after buying an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,249,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,966,000 after buying an additional 31,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lincoln National by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,383,000 after acquiring an additional 166,256 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,026,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LNC opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $36.46.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Lincoln National

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.