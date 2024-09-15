Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,372 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

