Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 4,055 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.57. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

