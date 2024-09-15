Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 5,648 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,896,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,483 shares of company stock worth $1,383,031 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $131.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.45.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.