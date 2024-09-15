Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 7,944 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Valaris worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,662,000 after purchasing an additional 135,753 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Valaris by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Valaris by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at $1,571,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAL opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners cut Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

In other Valaris news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $872,425.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,237.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Valaris news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $872,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,237.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

