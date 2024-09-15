Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,549,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $45,468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arcosa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.05 per share, for a total transaction of $994,856.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at $33,334,863.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 12,125 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Demetriou purchased 6,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $872,001.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. Stephens raised Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.48. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $95.50.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

