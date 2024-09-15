Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,176 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1,062.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

