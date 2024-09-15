Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $2,338,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 218,287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 158.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $4,522,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $163.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.23. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $177.72.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.85.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

