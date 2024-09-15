The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,473 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Allstate were worth $26,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $188.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $108.16 and a twelve month high of $191.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Allstate’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

