The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 90.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 357,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,862,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,478,304,000 after purchasing an additional 891,157 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,841,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,577,000 after buying an additional 3,731,541 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,015,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,136 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,563,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $652,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.768 dividend. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.72%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

