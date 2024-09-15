The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.81.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,122,509.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,441,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,134,418.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,069,315 shares of company stock worth $75,483,527 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

