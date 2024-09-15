The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target to $31.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VRDN. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.30.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $24.18.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79,185.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.18%. On average, analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,195,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.