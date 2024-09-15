The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Toast (NYSE:TOST)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOST. Mizuho raised Toast from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Toast to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

Get Toast alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TOST

Toast Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $2,613,499.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,395,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,640,975.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $2,613,499.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,395,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,640,975.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,388,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 731,612 shares of company stock worth $18,129,920. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toast

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth $33,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.