The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $22.68 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,328,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at $24,434,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,769 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,560 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SentinelOne by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,931,000 after buying an additional 409,454 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after buying an additional 375,275 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth about $679,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 874.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 141,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

