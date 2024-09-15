The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,257,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013,550 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $82,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,978,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $66,842,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,944.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,666,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,867,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,082,000 after purchasing an additional 765,529 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $7,343,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance
Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.
About Goodyear Tire & Rubber
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
