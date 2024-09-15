The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.21.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $200.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $213.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.69.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.