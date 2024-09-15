The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 529,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 29,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

