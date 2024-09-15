The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 323,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 403,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 16,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $237.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $242.89.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

