Todd M. Cleveland Sells 10,000 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,535,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,071,714.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
IES Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of IES stock opened at $161.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.38. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.75 and a 1-year high of $196.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.59.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.38%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
