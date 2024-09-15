Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stake Lifted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $44.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 35.58%. Research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

