TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $49,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,856,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,367.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,281.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,268.41. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,380.83.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,073 shares of company stock valued at $34,795,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.