Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 53,530.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109,612 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,107,543 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Transocean were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 805,520 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 92,130 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 1,471.4% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its position in Transocean by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In other news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at $376,139,312.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,139,312.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transocean Stock Performance

Transocean stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.79. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RIG

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.