TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $103.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRU. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $100.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of -70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $100.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -29.37%.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $523,533.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $523,533.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,257. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in TransUnion by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 32.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

