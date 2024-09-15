Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 566,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

