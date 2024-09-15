Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.32

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.38. Tuya shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 161,092 shares trading hands.

Tuya Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $691.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

Tuya Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Trading of Tuya

Tuya Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Tuya by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 952,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tuya by 59.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 247,592 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

