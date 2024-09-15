Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.32

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.38. Tuya shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 161,092 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $691.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
