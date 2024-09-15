U.S. Bancorp’s (USB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.18.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

