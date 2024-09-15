U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USPH. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE USPH opened at $84.59 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $113.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.39.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 143.09%.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.09 per share, for a total transaction of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,445.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.09 per share, for a total transaction of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,445.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $580,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

