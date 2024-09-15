US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Down 58.5% in August

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the August 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
XBIL stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.02. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $50.30.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2093 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.