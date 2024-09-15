US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Down 58.5% in August

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the August 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

XBIL stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.02. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2093 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

