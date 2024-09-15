USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $26.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of USA Compression Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of USAC opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 1.32.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 512.20%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $39,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,329,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 14.3% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 81,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 252.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

