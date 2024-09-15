Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $26,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

NYSE VLO opened at $134.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.37. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

