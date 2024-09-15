VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAPP opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $108.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

