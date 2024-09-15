Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Down 18.8% in August

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,680,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 15,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,013,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.48.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.