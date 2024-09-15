Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Up 57.1% in August

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VTWV opened at $145.45 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.96 and a 52 week high of $154.13. The firm has a market cap of $778.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.20 and a 200-day moving average of $137.77.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.593 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,384,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 149,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $565,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

