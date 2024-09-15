Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Up 57.1% in August

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of VTWV opened at $145.45 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.96 and a 52 week high of $154.13. The firm has a market cap of $778.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.20 and a 200-day moving average of $137.77.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.593 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.