Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.79

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.79 and last traded at $78.78, with a volume of 56635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.89.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.