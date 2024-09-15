Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $63.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

