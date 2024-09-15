VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VAT Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $59.72.
VAT Group Company Profile
