Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,648 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR opened at $65.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $65.64.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.91.

In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $431,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,360,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,767.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

