VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Palo DS Manager LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $14,174,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in VeriSign by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 330,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 111,911 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,320,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $182.81 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $220.91. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.75.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSN

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.