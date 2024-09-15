Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 79,862 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,862 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $11,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $1,384,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,378,000 after buying an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Nutanix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NTNX opened at $59.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -843.59, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $73.69.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

