Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 46,199 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 136.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,199 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $961,687.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $961,687.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,282 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 1.3 %

ADUS opened at $130.13 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $134.78. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.85.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.57.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

