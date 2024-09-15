Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,706 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 315,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 49,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 37,588 shares during the period.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Entegris stock opened at $110.67 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.13 and its 200-day moving average is $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Entegris’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,044 shares of company stock worth $8,078,198 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

