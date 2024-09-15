Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 173.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 86.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 2,145.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $71.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

