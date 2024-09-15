Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.54 Million Holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 460,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Expro Group by 58.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expro Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Expro Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Expro Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Price Performance

Expro Group stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -94.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Expro Group Holdings has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $25.04.

Insider Activity

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 84,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

